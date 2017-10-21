Clement warns of Swans changes after 'step backwards'

Media playback is not supported on this device Paul Clement says Swans must 'move forward' after defeat

Head coach Paul Clement says Swansea City took a "backward step" in Saturday's home defeat by Leicester.

The Swans were vastly inferior as they suffered a fourth loss in five home Premier League games this season.

Having beaten Huddersfield a week earlier, Clement is now considering making changes to his team for Tuesday's EFL Cup tie against Manchester United.

"I thought last week we took a step forward against Huddersfield," he said.

"Today we've taken a backward step. First of all, our performance in the first half was what caused the damage.

"When we went 2-0 down, you've got no choice but to push and push.

"At 2-1 down you've still got a chance, but we didn't really create anything which was really telling to get back into it. So a forward step last week, a backward step today."

Boos from home fans

Swansea's third defeat from four games leaves them 15th in the Premier League table, level on points with Stoke, who are 18th and in the relegation zone.

Their uninspiring performance against Leicester drew boos from the home fans at Liberty Stadium and they will be back at their home ground on Tuesday to host Manchester United in the EFL Cup.

A certain amount of squad rotation is to be expected in that competition, though Clement hinted the disappointing nature of Swansea's recent form means he could also make changes when they return to league action.

Paul Clement reacts during his side's defeat by the Foxes

"I think based on some of the performances, not just today but going back eight or nine games, it's time for some other players to have some opportunity," he added.

"So I'm thinking about doing that on Tuesday."

Swans 'can do a lot better'

Clement was asked if he was frustrated with the options available to him, considering Swansea made the lowest net spend of any of the Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window.

"My job is to work with the players that I've got here. There's no point whinging or moaning about what I have or haven't got," the former Bayern Munich assistant manager answered.

"I've got this group of players, I have belief in them. I can't say that I don't. Last week I was really pleased with what they did. Today I'm not so pleased.

"They're sat in the dressing room for 10 minutes in silence waiting for me, they know that they can do a lot better. It's another missed opportunity.

"We've got to keep working at it, there's nothing else we can do."