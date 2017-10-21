Scottish League One: Ayr win as Raith match is abandoned

Michael Moffat scored a hat-trick as Ayr thrashed Forfar

Raith Rovers' lead at the top of Scottish League One was reduced to two points as their match with Stranraer was abandoned.

The game at Stair Park was called off at half-time due to a waterlogged pitch, with the score at 1-1.

Ayr United beat Forfar Athletic 5-0 to move closer to Raith, while Arbroath also won handsomely, thrashing Airdrieonians 7-1.

Alloa Athletic beat East Fife 4-1 while Queen's Park won 1-0 at Albion Rovers.

Lewis Vaughan's early free-kick found the net for Raith before Stranraer's Scott Agnew levelled but neither goal would count as proceedings were called to a halt at the break.

Michael Moffat scored a hat-trick in Ayr's win at Station Park, with Lawrence Shankland and Craig Moore also on target against the bottom side.

At Gayfield, it was Airdrie who took the lead when Ryan Conroy registered but Gavin Swankie levelled and Ryan McCord and Danny Denholm both scored twice, with McCord's first a penalty, and Bobby Linn and Kane Hester also found the net.

Alloa also came from behind. Kyle Wilkie scored the Fifers' opener and Paul Crossan and Steven Hetherington turned the match in the Wasps' favour. Andy Graham and Iain Flannigan added further goals for Alloa after the break.

Thomas Orr slotted home the only goal for second-bottom Queen's Park against Albion Rovers, who had Daniel Lightbody sent off for a late foul on Anton Brady.