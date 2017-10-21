BBC Sport - Rafa Benitez is capable of winning Premier League title with Newcastle United - Garth Crooks

'Benitez is capable of winning title with Newcastle'

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks says he believes Rafa Benitez "has the pedigree" and is "capable of winning the title with the right resources" while in charge of Newcastle United.

READ MORE: Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, BBC One and this website at 22:30 BST.

Top videos

Video

'Benitez is capable of winning title with Newcastle'

Video

Best team won, we were really bad - Mourinho

Video

Beating Man Utd a very special moment - Wagner

Video

Man City passed intensity test - Guardiola

Video

It felt like the end for Bilic - Jenas

Video

Conte praises Chelsea's 'incredible spirit'

Video

Win over Eagles another step forward - Benitez

Video

England team-mates tweets: Maps, chocolate & Attenborough

Video

Kane is 'one of the best strikers in the world'

Top Stories