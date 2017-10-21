Darragh MacAnthony offers reward for details as Peterborough boss' family allegedly abused

Darragh MacAnthony (right, with Grant McCann) bought Peterborough United in 2006

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has offered a £1,000 reward for the names of a fan or fans he says verbally abused the family of boss Grant McCann.

MacAnthony posted the offer on Twitter following the team's 2-1 defeat at Scunthorpe United in League One.

Peterborough have only taken one point from their past five games and have dropped to 10th in the table.

"When I find out the culprits there will be consequences for them. Disgusting behaviour," he said.

"A £1,000 reward to the first Posh fan who can send me name of fan/fans abusing that young lady/her kids today."

A club spokesman confirmed McCann's wife and children were at the game at Scunthorpe and said: "She was visibly upset at some of the comments aimed at her.

"The chairman is trying to identify the individual or individuals concerned."

Former Northern Ireland international McCann was appointed manager on a four-year contract in May 2016 after a spell as caretaker boss.

He previously played 185 games for the club and helped them win promotion to the Championship in 2010.

After guiding Posh to 11th place last season, McCann was named League One manager of the month for August after they began the new campaign with four successive wins.

Results have taken a downturn since then and, speaking after the loss at Scunthorpe, he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire that "concentration levels weren't good enough".

Andrew Hughes gave Peterborough the lead at Scunthorpe, but they conceded twice in the space of eight minutes in the second half.

"I feel for the fans really because they should be going back down the road to Peterborough with three points, and we feel that as well. Some of our play was excellent," said McCann, who made no mention of the insults allegedly directed at his family.

"We've got 32 games left - a long way to go. I'm not going to throw the toys out of the pram."