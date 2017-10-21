Alan Archibald sacking was never considered, says Partick Thistle chairman

Chairman David Beattie insists Partick Thistle have "the right man" in charge

Partick Thistle chairman David Beattie says the club did not consider dismissing manager Alan Archibald despite a testing start to the season.

The Jags had gone 15 league games without a victory before Saturday's 2-1 win against Dundee.

Last season, Archibald led Thistle to their first ever top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership.

"We knew we had the right man and we know we've got the right team," Beattie told BBC Scotland.

"We've had a lot of injuries but we believe in the manager and thank goodness he got his first win of the season."

Asked if the club had considered a change, Beattie replied: "No, no change."

Archibald has been in charge at Firhill for more than four years

Former Dundee United and Thistle defender Archibald is the Premiership's longest serving manager, having taken charge during their promotion-winning season in season 2012-13.

Miles Storey struck his first goal for the club with an added-time winner against the Dark Blues, who had taken the lead through A-Jay Leitch-Smith before the same player had a penalty saved for the visitors.

Ryan Edwards levelled and Storey's dramatic winner gave the Maryhill men all three points.

"It's fantastic for the football club, fantastic for the manager and most importantly it is fantastic for the players' confidence," added Beattie.

"Until it's halfway through the season and we're mid-table, I won't be relaxing. But it's been a great day and it's only the start."