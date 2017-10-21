2018 World Cup: Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans in play-off injury scare

Jonny Evans was replaced during the first half of West Brom's defeat at Southampton on Saturday
Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans is in a race for fitness ahead of the World Cup play-off against Switzerland.

The West Brom centre-half came off in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Southampton with a groin injury and will have a scan on Sunday.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis said: "obviously everyone in Northern Ireland will be concerned about Jonny, and we are a little bit concerned".

Northern Ireland face the Swiss in a two-legged play-off next month.

Manager Michael O'Neill will be sweating on the results of the scan with the first leg in Belfast on Thursday 9 November just 19 days away.

The second leg in Basle is on Sunday 12 November.

