Dan Ashworth: FA technical director's position untenable - Dame Heather Rabbatts

Dan Ashworth is the Football Association's technical director

Dan Ashworth's position as the Football Association's technical director is "untenable", says former board member Dame Heather Rabbatts.

Ashworth appeared at a parliamentary inquiry on Wednesday over the FA's handling of discrimination claims against ex-England women boss Mark Sampson.

"There's a feeling sometimes that these issues of diversity are not as important as the big stuff," Rabbatts told the BBC.

"All the profits the FA has will not buy back its loss of reputation."

Ashworth, who has been at the FA since 2012, helped appoint Sampson to his former role in December 2013.

More to follow.