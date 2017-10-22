Kakha Kaladze: Ex-AC Milan defender elected Tbilisi mayor

Kakha Kaladze
Kakha Kaladze won 83 caps for Georgia

Former AC Milan defender Kakha Kaladze has been elected mayor of Georgia's capital city Tbilisi.

The 39-year-old won 51% of the vote in Saturday's municipal election.

Kaladze, who won the Champions League twice during a nine-year spell with Milan, retired from football in 2012 to devote himself to politics.

The former Georgia captain campaigned alongside billionaire tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili to challenge then-president Mikheil Saakashvili.

Kaladze, who won 83 caps for his country, became energy minister in October that year, after Ivanishvili's coalition won a shock parliamentary election victory over Saakashvili's party.

He resigned from that position in July so he could run for office in Tbilisi, which has a population of 1.2 million people.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport