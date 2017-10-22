AC Milan 0-0 Genoa

Leonardo Bonucci was sent off following consultation with the video referee

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for the first time in five years in the goalless draw with Genoa.

The 25th-minute red card for elbowing Aleandro Rosi means the Italy centre-back is likely to be banned for Saturday's game with Juventus, the side he left after seven seasons in July.

Milan, who spent at least £175m in the summer, drop into the bottom half.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Aleksandar Kolarov scored an excellent free-kick as Roma beat Torino 1-0.

The side from the capital have equalled the longest away winning run in Serie A history as they chalked up their 11th in a row.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side move up to fifth in the table, seven points behind leaders Napoli.

Fiorentina won 3-0 at Serie A newcomers Benevento, who have become the first side in the league's history to lose their opening nine games of a season.

Chievo beat Verona 3-2 in the city's derby, Atalanta defeated Bologna 1-0, and Sassuolo won by the same score at SPAL.