French Ligue 1
Marseille2PSG2

Marseille 2-2 Paris St-Germain

Neymar
Neymar had earlier scored his 10th goal for PSG since his £200m move from Barcelona

Edinson Cavani scored a stunning 93rd-minute free-kick to salvage a draw for Paris St-Germain against Marseille after Neymar had been sent off.

Luiz Gustavo got the opener for Marseille with a 30-yard strike before Neymar equalised after the half-hour mark for his 10th goal for PSG.

Florian Thauvin put Marseille ahead with 10 minutes remaining before Neymar was booked twice in two minutes.

Cavani then equalised with a 25-yard effort that went in off the crossbar.

PSG fans are banned from attending the game known as Le Classique and Marseille fans clashed with police prior to kick-off at the Stade Velodrome.

Neymar was pelted with objects from the crowd as he took corners in the second half and on one occasion had to be shielded by police as he took a set piece.

The Brazil forward, who joined from Barcelona for a world record £200m, received his second booking on 87 minutes after an altercation with Lucas Ocampos, who went down dramatically in front of the referee.

Unbeaten PSG are four points clear of Monaco at the top of Ligue 1, while Marseille stay fifth.

Elsewhere, former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay scored the first hat-trick of his career as Lyon beat Troyes 5-0 to climb to fourth.

Marseille
Marseille fans clashed with police prior to kick-off

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 30Mandanda
  • 2SakaiBooked at 52mins
  • 23Rami
  • 6Rolando
  • 18Amavi
  • 29Zambo Anguissa
  • 19Luiz Gustavo
  • 26ThauvinSubstituted forSarrat 83'minutes
  • 10PayetSubstituted forSansonat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5OcamposBooked at 87mins
  • 11MitroglouBooked at 45minsSubstituted forN'Jieat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kamara
  • 8Sanson
  • 14N'Jie
  • 16Pelé
  • 17Sarr
  • 27Lopez
  • 28Germain

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 6Verratti
  • 8MottaSubstituted forDraxlerat 69'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 29MbappeBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDi Maríaat 80'minutes
  • 9Cavani
  • 10NeymarBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 11Di María
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 23Draxler
  • 27Pastore
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Marseille 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Marseille 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.

Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).

Goal!

Goal! Marseille 2, Paris Saint Germain 2. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bouna Sarr (Marseille).

Booking

Morgan Sanson (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andre Zambo Anguissa (Marseille).

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Andre Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Booking

Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bouna Sarr (Marseille).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

Delay in match Morgan Sanson (Marseille) because of an injury.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Bouna Sarr replaces Florian Thauvin.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andre Zambo Anguissa (Marseille).

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Kylian Mbappe.

Goal!

Goal! Marseille 2, Paris Saint Germain 1. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Clinton N'Jie with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.

Attempt blocked. Clinton N'Jie (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andre Zambo Anguissa.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Morgan Sanson replaces Dimitri Payet.

Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Paris Saint Germain).

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lucas Ocampos.

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Thiago Motta.

Offside, Marseille. Steve Mandanda tries a through ball, but Clinton N'Jie is caught offside.

Sunday 22nd October 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG108203182326
2Monaco1071226121422
3Nantes1062297220
4Lyon1054125151019
5Marseille105322017318
6Saint-Étienne105231310317
7Bordeaux104421615116
8Montpellier1043386215
9Caen1050578-115
10Toulouse104241115-414
11Guingamp104151214-213
12Angers102621412212
13Troyes10334914-512
14Nice103161316-310
15Rennes102351215-39
16Amiens9306511-69
17Strasbourg102351118-79
18Dijon102351320-79
19Lille9135614-86
20Metz10109519-143
View full French Ligue 1 table

