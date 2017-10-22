Udinese 2-6 Juventus

Mario Mandzukic wanted a penalty following an Ali Adnan tackle. Both players clashed and were booked. Mandzukic was then shown a second yellow for his complaints

Germany midfielder Sami Khedira scored a hat-trick as 10-man Juventus beat Udinese in a high-scoring Serie A game.

Stipe Perica gave Udinese a shock lead, but Samir's own goal levelled the score and Khedira headed Juve ahead.

Mario Mandzukic was sent off as he was shown an instant second yellow card for appealing against a first booking.

Danilo levelled, before Daniele Rugani put Juve ahead again and Khedira scored twice to complete a hat-trick before Miralem Pjanic's last-minute strike.

Juve are within three points of leaders Napoli, who dropped points for the first time this season on Saturday when they drew 0-0 with second-placed Inter Milan.

Earlier on Sunday, former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for AC Milan against Genoa, meaning he is likely to miss next weekend's meeting with his old club.