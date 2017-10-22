Match ends, Udinese 2, Juventus 6.
Udinese 2-6 Juventus
-
- From the section European Football
Germany midfielder Sami Khedira scored a hat-trick as 10-man Juventus beat Udinese in a high-scoring Serie A game.
Stipe Perica gave Udinese a shock lead, but Samir's own goal levelled the score and Khedira headed Juve ahead.
Mario Mandzukic was sent off as he was shown an instant second yellow card for appealing against a first booking.
Danilo levelled, before Daniele Rugani put Juve ahead again and Khedira scored twice to complete a hat-trick before Miralem Pjanic's last-minute strike.
Juve are within three points of leaders Napoli, who dropped points for the first time this season on Saturday when they drew 0-0 with second-placed Inter Milan.
Earlier on Sunday, former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for AC Milan against Genoa, meaning he is likely to miss next weekend's meeting with his old club.
Line-ups
Udinese
- 1Bizzarri
- 53Nassir Al-TameemiBooked at 26minsSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 72'minutes
- 5LarangeiraBooked at 55mins
- 17Nuytinck
- 3Caetano de Souza SantosBooked at 32minsSubstituted forPezzellaat 67'minutes
- 10de Paul
- 23HallfredssonBooked at 58mins
- 6FofanaBooked at 83mins
- 14Jankto
- 18PericaBooked at 51minsSubstituted forBajicat 82'minutes
- 20López
Substitutes
- 7Matos Santos
- 9Bajic
- 13Ingelsson
- 15Lasagna
- 19Stryger Larsen
- 22Scuffet
- 25Borsellini
- 55Bochniewicz
- 72Barak
- 85Behrami
- 97Pezzella
- 99Balic
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forBernardeschiat 89'minutes
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 12Alex Sandro
- 5Pjanic
- 6Khedira
- 7CuadradoBooked at 61minsSubstituted forBarzagliat 79'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 68'minutes
- 17MandzukicBooked at 26mins
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 8Marchisio
- 11Douglas Costa
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 22Asamoah
- 23Szczesny
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Udinese 2, Juventus 6.
Goal!
Goal! Udinese 2, Juventus 6. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Foul by Bram Nuytinck (Udinese).
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Udinese 2, Juventus 5. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Booking
Seko Fofana (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Seko Fofana (Udinese).
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Maxi López (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rijad Bajic.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Rijad Bajic replaces Stipe Perica.
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Foul by Seko Fofana (Udinese).
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Seko Fofana (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Jens Stryger Larsen replaces Ali Adnan.
Foul by Seko Fofana (Udinese).
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ali Adnan.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Paulo Dybala.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Giuseppe Pezzella replaces Samir.
Ali Adnan (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Offside, Juventus. Sami Khedira tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Booking
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Goal!
Goal! Udinese 2, Juventus 4. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniele Rugani with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Booking
Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese).
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ali Adnan.
Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Booking
Danilo (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danilo (Udinese).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese).