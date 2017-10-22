Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Eibar 0.
Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar
-
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid moved back into third place in La Liga with a comfortable win over struggling Eibar.
The defending champions led 2-0 after half an hour, with Paulo Oliveira heading Marco Asensio's cross into his own net and the Real forward then lashing in Isco's bouncing delivery.
Real rarely looked troubled and Isco and Cristiano Ronaldo both went close.
Marcelo scored a late third after turning a defender to smash home following a one-two with Karim Benzema.
Ronaldo - who has only scored one La Liga goal this season - had another frustrating evening, missing several chances as well as being denied by saves from Marko Dmitrovic.
Zinedine Zidane's side are back to within five points of leaders Barcelona but unlike Barca, Valencia and Atletico Madrid, they have lost a league game this season.
Earlier on Sunday, Atletico beat Celta Vigo 1-0 to move up to third for a few hours.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 6Nacho
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 15Hernández
- 14CasemiroBooked at 23mins
- 10Modric
- 24Ceballos FernándezSubstituted forMarceloat 71'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forVázquezat 71'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
- 20AsensioSubstituted forBenzemaat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kroos
- 9Benzema
- 12Marcelo
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 19Hakimi
- 35Ramos Wade
Eibar
- 25Dmitrovic
- 7CapaSubstituted forPeñaat 73'minutes
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 22Lombán
- 18Arbilla
- 15José Ángel
- 5EscalanteSubstituted forEnrichat 79'minutes
- 6Rivera
- 24Jordán
- 8Inui
- 19Dias de OliveiraBooked at 24minsSubstituted forKikeat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gálvez
- 9Enrich
- 10Dias Correia
- 11Peña
- 13Riesgo
- 17Kike
- 23Juncà
- Referee:
- Alfonso Javier Álvarez Izquierdo
- Attendance:
- 66,781
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Eibar 0.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Kiko Casilla.
Attempt saved. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Offside, Eibar. Anaitz Arbilla tries a through ball, but Sergi Enrich is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Peña.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Lombán (Eibar).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Eibar 0. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Takashi Inui (Eibar).
Attempt missed. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristian Rivera.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Sergi Enrich replaces Gonzalo Escalante.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Paulo Oliveira.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Rubén Peña replaces Ander Capa.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Dani Ceballos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Isco.
Offside, Eibar. Ander Capa tries a through ball, but Kike García is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema replaces Marco Asensio.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Kike García replaces Charles.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Theo Hernández.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David Lombán.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Ángel (Eibar).
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Joan Jordán (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cristian Rivera (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anaitz Arbilla.
Attempt missed. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Takashi Inui (Eibar).