Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar

Real Madrid moved back into third place in La Liga with a comfortable win over struggling Eibar.

The defending champions led 2-0 after half an hour, with Paulo Oliveira heading Marco Asensio's cross into his own net and the Real forward then lashing in Isco's bouncing delivery.

Real rarely looked troubled and Isco and Cristiano Ronaldo both went close.

Marcelo scored a late third after turning a defender to smash home following a one-two with Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo - who has only scored one La Liga goal this season - had another frustrating evening, missing several chances as well as being denied by saves from Marko Dmitrovic.

Zinedine Zidane's side are back to within five points of leaders Barcelona but unlike Barca, Valencia and Atletico Madrid, they have lost a league game this season.

Earlier on Sunday, Atletico beat Celta Vigo 1-0 to move up to third for a few hours.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Casilla
  • 6Nacho
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 15Hernández
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 23mins
  • 10Modric
  • 24Ceballos FernándezSubstituted forMarceloat 71'minutes
  • 22IscoSubstituted forVázquezat 71'minutes
  • 7Ronaldo
  • 20AsensioSubstituted forBenzemaat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kroos
  • 9Benzema
  • 12Marcelo
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Llorente
  • 19Hakimi
  • 35Ramos Wade

Eibar

  • 25Dmitrovic
  • 7CapaSubstituted forPeñaat 73'minutes
  • 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 22Lombán
  • 18Arbilla
  • 15José Ángel
  • 5EscalanteSubstituted forEnrichat 79'minutes
  • 6Rivera
  • 24Jordán
  • 8Inui
  • 19Dias de OliveiraBooked at 24minsSubstituted forKikeat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gálvez
  • 9Enrich
  • 10Dias Correia
  • 11Peña
  • 13Riesgo
  • 17Kike
  • 23Juncà
Referee:
Alfonso Javier Álvarez Izquierdo
Attendance:
66,781

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamEibar
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Eibar 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Eibar 0.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Kiko Casilla.

Attempt saved. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Offside, Eibar. Anaitz Arbilla tries a through ball, but Sergi Enrich is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Peña.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Lombán (Eibar).

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Eibar 0. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Takashi Inui (Eibar).

Attempt missed. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristian Rivera.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Sergi Enrich replaces Gonzalo Escalante.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Paulo Oliveira.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Rubén Peña replaces Ander Capa.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Dani Ceballos.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Isco.

Offside, Eibar. Ander Capa tries a through ball, but Kike García is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema replaces Marco Asensio.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Kike García replaces Charles.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Theo Hernández.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David Lombán.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by José Ángel (Eibar).

Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

Joan Jordán (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Cristian Rivera (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anaitz Arbilla.

Attempt missed. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Takashi Inui (Eibar).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd October 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona98102632325
2Valencia963025101521
3Real Madrid96211871120
4Atl Madrid9540145919
5Leganés952283517
6Villarreal95131510516
7Real Betis95131917216
8Sevilla951398116
9Real Sociedad84131917213
10Celta Vigo93241814411
11Ath Bilbao93241010011
12Levante9252911-211
13Getafe9234111019
14Espanyol8233711-49
15Dep La Coruña8224916-78
16Eibar9216320-177
17Girona8134713-66
18Las Palmas9207722-156
19Alavés9108314-113
20Malaga9018420-161
View full Spanish La Liga table

