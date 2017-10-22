Match ends, Celta de Vigo 0, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid extend their unbeaten start in La Liga as Kevin Gameiro scored his first goal of the season to beat Celta Vigo.
The France striker hooked home from close range after the hosts failed to clear Saul's corner.
Celta were unlucky not to score, Iago Aspas hitting the bar with a free-kick and John Guidetti forcing a last-minute Jan Oblak save with a backheel.
Atletico move up to third in the table, above Real Madrid.
Real can overtake their rivals when they face Eibar at 19:45 BST.
Villarreal beat Las Palmas 4-0 to move into fifth place.
Cedric Bakambu, Mario Gaspar, Ximo Navarro - into his own net - and Nicola Sansone were the goalscorers.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
- 1Álvarez
- 2Mallo
- 22CabralBooked at 71minsSubstituted forMorat 72'minutes
- 20Gómez Solá
- 19Castro OttoBooked at 49mins
- 8HernándezBooked at 82mins
- 14Lobotka
- 18WassSubstituted forGuidettiat 72'minutes
- 10Iago Aspas
- 7Gómez González
- 11Sisto
Substitutes
- 3Fontàs
- 6Radoja
- 9Guidetti
- 16Sánchez
- 21Mor
- 25Villar
- 26Méndez
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20JuanfranBooked at 89mins
- 15SavicBooked at 16mins
- 2Godín
- 19Hernández
- 11CorreaSubstituted forFilipe Luisat 88'minutes
- 14GabiBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGiménezat 66'minutes
- 5ParteyBooked at 90mins
- 8ÑíguezBooked at 41mins
- 21GameiroSubstituted forGaitánat 61'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 3Filipe Luis
- 9Torres
- 12Fernández
- 17Vietto
- 22Gaitán
- 24Giménez
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 12,978
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 0, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
Booking
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. John Guidetti (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergi Gómez.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Thomas Partey.
Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Filipe Luis.
Booking
Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Filipe Luis replaces Ángel Correa.
Attempt missed. Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emre Mor with a cross.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Juanfran.
Attempt blocked. Stanislav Lobotka (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.
Booking
Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo).
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. John Guidetti (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emre Mor.
Offside, Celta de Vigo. Emre Mor tries a through ball, but Pione Sisto is caught offside.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Juanfran.
Attempt blocked. Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pione Sisto.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Juanfran is caught offside.
Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Pione Sisto.
Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).
Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Emre Mor replaces Gustavo Cabral.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. John Guidetti replaces Daniel Wass.