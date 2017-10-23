Callum Robinson: Preston North End forward signs deal until summer of 2020

Callum Robinson scored an 88th-minute winner in Preston's 2-1 win against Hull in September

Preston North End forward Callum Robinson has signed a new deal to keep him with the Championship club until the summer of 2020.

The 22-year-old joined on a permanent deal from Aston Villa in July 2016 after three loan spells at Deepdale.

"I'm really happy to sign a new contract, I think we're going in the right direction, we've got good players," he told the club's website.

"The gaffer has come in and it's been really good so far, results wise."

Robinson's current deal was due to run out at the end of the 2018-19 season.

He continued: "With training, the gaffer is getting the best out of everyone and hopefully he can make me a better player."