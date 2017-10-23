Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers' sympathy for Rangers' Pedro Caixinha

Pedro Caixinha was sent to the stand during Rangers' semi-final defeat by Motherwell

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has sympathy for his opposite number at Rangers, Pedro Caixinha, over "poor authority" from officials on Sunday.

Rangers were knocked out of the League Cup at Hampden a day after Celtic had won their semi-final at the national stadium.

Caixinha was sent to the stand for his anger at a challenge on defender Fabio Cardoso, who suffered a broken nose.

Rodgers says he "could see why Pedro was probably annoyed".

And the Northern Irishman said: "There was a couple of decisions yesterday that would've worried me. I thought the authority from the officials in the game was poor.

"You play in that level of game, I could see why Pedro was probably annoyed.

Rodgers' Celtic face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Wednesday

"There was a couple of incidents there that went unpunished. You maybe would've got away with that in the '80s, but certainly not now. It certainly shouldn't have been the case.

"But, you've got to give credit. The boy (Louis) Moult scores his goals. First one, read it well in the box and his second was a brilliant finish.

"It'll be a great final and obviously delighted for Motherwell to get through because they've started the season very well."

