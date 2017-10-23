Jack Price: Wolves midfielder signs extended contract

Jack Price was in the Wolves side narrowly beaten at home by Chelsea in last season's FA Cup fifth round

Wolves midfielder Jack Price has signed a new deal with the Championship leaders, tying him to Molineux until the end of the 2018-19 season, with the option of a further year.

Price, who has made 111 appearances for Wolves, has had just half an hour's Championship action under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo this season.

But the Shrewsbury-born player, 24, was keen to stay at Molineux.

"I knew I was up next summer and hoped to get an extension," he told BBC WM.

"I hope to play a few more games but it's nice to have the security of a new deal.

"I'm hoping to force my way into the team, but it's given me confidence that I've done all the things I've been asked to do when I've played.

"The boss was key for us in pre-season. He got across his way of playing, the lads have all chipped in with it and you can see what an excellent start it's been. We've worked well and it's looking good."

Price's three starts this season have all been in the EFL Cup, having played a key part in the wins over Yeovil, Southampton and Bristol Rovers.

Wolves Academy product Price established himself in the Wolves first team in their League One title-winning season under Kenny Jackett in 2013-14, before spending time out on loan the following season with Yeovil and Leyton Orient.

Jack Price was talking to BBC WM's Richard Wilford