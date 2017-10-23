Darren McCormack: Scottish footballer banned until 2021 by UK Anti-Doping

Former Brechin City defender Darren McCormack has been suspended from all sport for four years, UK Anti-Doping have confirmed.

Scot McCormack "tested positive for metabolites of metandienone, namely epimetendiol, epitmetandienone and hydroxymetandienone" UKAD said.

The "in-competition test" took place in April when the player was registered with Brechin.

The 29-year-old's ban will end on midnight on 7 April 2021.

UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said: "Testing positive for prohibited substances goes against the spirit of sport and is a serious breach of anti-doping rules.

"UKAD will always seek to impose the maximum possible sanction on any individual that cheats the system. I hope that this case acts as a deterrent to others who are considering the use of performance-enhancing substances."

McCormack has made more than 100 league appearances in Scotland and has featured for five different clubs.