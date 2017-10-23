Fifa awards

Idris Elba and world XI
Host Idris Elba took the opportunity to bolster his selfie count - including this one of the Fifa FifPro World XI...
Idris Elba
...and Elba added to his collection with this one with Lionel Messi and Neymar
Sean Dyche
Burnley manager Sean Dyche ducked the speculation linking him with vacancies at Leicester and Everton on the green carpet
Patrick Stewart
X-Men star and Huddersfield fan Patrick Stewart said he was 'smiling like a 12-year-old child' at the ceremony
idris Elba
Just your average Arsenal fan - Elba got into character at one point
Diego Maradona
World Cup winner and Argentina legend Diego Maradona presented the Fifa men's player award
Ronaldo
Cristiano may have won his fifth award but for many there is still only one Ronaldo...
Dani ALves
Full metal jacket. Paris St-Germain full-back Dani Alves didn't fail to disappoint with his wardrobe choice.
Cristiano Ronaldo
The generation game; Cristiano Ronaldo Jr meets Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Roanldo
It would be thumbs up for Ronaldo, who won his fifth player of the year award

