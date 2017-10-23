Mbappe is quite literally 2017's 'Golden Boy'

Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe has been named "Golden Boy 2017" - an award for the best European player under 21.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus were all in the running for the award but, having taken his parent club Monaco to the Champions League semi-finals and the Ligue 1 titles last season, Mbappe was a clear winner.

In case you are wondering, the 'Golden Boy' award was established by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport in 2003. Journalists from there and 11 other European papers vote on who has been the most impressive player across the leagues.

Previous winners include Mbappe's PSG team-mates Neymar and Edinson Cavani and the likes of Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney and Paul Pogba.