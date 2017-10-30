Hull City v Middlesbrough

Jon Toral has made six Championship appearances this season after joining Hull from Arsenal in August

Hull midfielder Jon Toral will miss the visit of Middlesbrough after sustaining a hamstring injury in Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Evandro has returned to training, but Will Keane, Ryan Mason, Abel Hernandez and Moses Odubajo are all injured.

Middlesbrough have no new concerns within their squad for the trip to East Yorkshire, having won their first game in seven at Reading on Saturday.

Boro are still without striker Rudy Gestede, ruled out with a thigh injury.

Match facts