Championship
Hull19:45Middlesbrough
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Middlesbrough

Jon Toral
Jon Toral has made six Championship appearances this season after joining Hull from Arsenal in August
Hull midfielder Jon Toral will miss the visit of Middlesbrough after sustaining a hamstring injury in Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Evandro has returned to training, but Will Keane, Ryan Mason, Abel Hernandez and Moses Odubajo are all injured.

Middlesbrough have no new concerns within their squad for the trip to East Yorkshire, having won their first game in seven at Reading on Saturday.

Boro are still without striker Rudy Gestede, ruled out with a thigh injury.

Match facts

  • Hull have won their last four home league games against Middlesbrough, winning 4-2 in the Premier League in April last season.
  • Boro have only won once at the KC Stadium against Hull in seven attempts in all competitions (D1 L5), a 4-2 win in April 2011 with Scott McDonald scoring a hat-trick.
  • Having previously won six out of eight home league matches (D2), Hull have won just three of their last 9 matches they've hosted in the league since (D1 L5).
  • The Tigers have scored more goals than any other Championship side so far this season (26), with 20 coming at the KC Stadium.
  • Boro have won just two of their last 25 away league matches (D10 L13), however, they are unbeaten in their last five games on the road (W2 D3).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1410042012830
2Wolves1492325151029
3Cardiff148421810828
4Bristol City146622215724
5Leeds147252214823
6Aston Villa146531913623
7Derby136431914522
8Norwich146441416-222
9Preston145631914521
10Ipswich137062219321
11Nottm Forest147072023-321
12Middlesbrough145541712520
13Fulham144731815319
14QPR144641818018
15Millwall144551614217
16Sheff Wed144551717017
17Hull144462623316
18Brentford143742020016
19Barnsley133461619-313
20Reading133371116-512
21Birmingham14338821-1312
22Burton14248727-2010
23Sunderland141671727-109
24Bolton14149825-177
