Sunderland v Bolton Wanderers
Sunderland defender Tyias Browning (hamstring) remains out for the visit of struggling Bolton Wanderers.
Simon Grayson has no new injury or suspension concerns as the Black Cats target a first home win in 19 games.
Bolton defender Andy Taylor is out after picking up a back injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.
Midfielder Filipe Morais (stomach) and Adam le Fondre (calf) will have fitness tests before the trip to the Stadium of Light.
Match facts
- Sunderland are unbeaten in seven league matches against Bolton (W5 D2) since a 4-1 defeat in the Premier League in November 2008.
- Bolton did, however, win their last match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, a 2-0 FA Cup victory in January 2013.
- Sunderland are winless in 18 home games in all competitions (D7 L11), just one game shy of the record for an English league club held jointly by Dagenham & Redbridge, Derby County and Nottingham Forest, who all went 19 home games without winning.
- Aiden McGeady has scored more goals from outside of the box (4) than any other championship player this season. In fact, only Charlton's Ricky Holmes has scored as many goals from outside of the box across the top four English leagues.