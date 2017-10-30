Championship
Sunderland19:45Bolton
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Bolton Wanderers

Filipe Morais
Filipe Morais has scored one goal in 15 appearances for Bolton this season
Sunderland defender Tyias Browning (hamstring) remains out for the visit of struggling Bolton Wanderers.

Simon Grayson has no new injury or suspension concerns as the Black Cats target a first home win in 19 games.

Bolton defender Andy Taylor is out after picking up a back injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Midfielder Filipe Morais (stomach) and Adam le Fondre (calf) will have fitness tests before the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Match facts

  • Sunderland are unbeaten in seven league matches against Bolton (W5 D2) since a 4-1 defeat in the Premier League in November 2008.
  • Bolton did, however, win their last match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, a 2-0 FA Cup victory in January 2013.
  • Sunderland are winless in 18 home games in all competitions (D7 L11), just one game shy of the record for an English league club held jointly by Dagenham & Redbridge, Derby County and Nottingham Forest, who all went 19 home games without winning.
  • Aiden McGeady has scored more goals from outside of the box (4) than any other championship player this season. In fact, only Charlton's Ricky Holmes has scored as many goals from outside of the box across the top four English leagues.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1410042012830
2Wolves1492325151029
3Cardiff148421810828
4Bristol City146622215724
5Leeds147252214823
6Aston Villa146531913623
7Derby136431914522
8Norwich146441416-222
9Preston145631914521
10Ipswich137062219321
11Nottm Forest147072023-321
12Middlesbrough145541712520
13Fulham144731815319
14QPR144641818018
15Millwall144551614217
16Sheff Wed144551717017
17Hull144462623316
18Brentford143742020016
19Barnsley133461619-313
20Reading133371116-512
21Birmingham14338821-1312
22Burton14248727-2010
23Sunderland141671727-109
24Bolton14149825-177
