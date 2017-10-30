Sunderland v Bolton Wanderers

From the section

Filipe Morais has scored one goal in 15 appearances for Bolton this season

Sunderland defender Tyias Browning (hamstring) remains out for the visit of struggling Bolton Wanderers.

Simon Grayson has no new injury or suspension concerns as the Black Cats target a first home win in 19 games.

Bolton defender Andy Taylor is out after picking up a back injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Midfielder Filipe Morais (stomach) and Adam le Fondre (calf) will have fitness tests before the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Match facts