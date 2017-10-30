Championship
Cardiff19:45Ipswich
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Ipswich Town

Kenneth Zohore
Striker Kenneth Zohore hasn't played for Cardiff since the 1-0 loss to Birmingham on 13 October
Cardiff's Kenneth Zohore and Aron Gunnarsson could return from knee injuries for the visit of Ipswich.

Jazz Richards (ankle) and Lee Camp (thigh) are unavailable and Joe Bennett is a doubt, but Callum Paterson and Lee Tomlin are pushing for starts.

Ipswich defender Tommy Smith has recovered from a back problem, having last played on 5 August.

Midfielder Tom Adeyemi is missing with a hamstring injury, and Emyr Huws (Achilles) is not ready to return.

Match facts

  • Cardiff have won their last three home league games against Ipswich, with two of those wins by a 3-1 score line (October 2014 and March 2017).
  • The Tractor Boys have only won once in their last eight league matches against the Bluebirds (D3 L4).
  • This will be the 20th meeting in all competitions between Neil Warnock and Mick McCarthy - there have been seven Warnock wins, two draws, and 10 wins for McCarthy in the previous 19.
  • Neil Warnock has won his last four home league matches against Ipswich all with different clubs (Crystal Palace, QPR, Leeds and Cardiff).
  • Ipswich have picked up nine points from losing positions so far this season, all coming away from home - no other Championship side has recovered more points from behind.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1410042012830
2Wolves1492325151029
3Cardiff148421810828
4Bristol City146622215724
5Leeds147252214823
6Aston Villa146531913623
7Derby136431914522
8Norwich146441416-222
9Preston145631914521
10Ipswich137062219321
11Nottm Forest147072023-321
12Middlesbrough145541712520
13Fulham144731815319
14QPR144641818018
15Millwall144551614217
16Sheff Wed144551717017
17Hull144462623316
18Brentford143742020016
19Barnsley133461619-313
20Reading133371116-512
21Birmingham14338821-1312
22Burton14248727-2010
23Sunderland141671727-109
24Bolton14149825-177
