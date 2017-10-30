Reading v Nottingham Forest

From the section

Reading have lost four of their past five Championship games, and are two points above the relegation zone

Reading defender Tiago Ilori is a doubt after a clash of heads with fellow centre-back Liam Moore.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, George Evans, Callum Harriott, Garath McCleary, Joseph Mendes, Jordan Obita and Stephen Quinn all remain sidelined.

Nottingham Forest duo Daryl Murphy and Armand Traore are both being assessed and could return to the squad.

Striker Murphy and left-back Traore missed Saturday's win away against Hull City because of hamstring injuries.

Match facts