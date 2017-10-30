Championship
Reading20:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Nottingham Forest

Roy Beerens
Reading have lost four of their past five Championship games, and are two points above the relegation zone
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 GMT

Reading defender Tiago Ilori is a doubt after a clash of heads with fellow centre-back Liam Moore.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, George Evans, Callum Harriott, Garath McCleary, Joseph Mendes, Jordan Obita and Stephen Quinn all remain sidelined.

Nottingham Forest duo Daryl Murphy and Armand Traore are both being assessed and could return to the squad.

Striker Murphy and left-back Traore missed Saturday's win away against Hull City because of hamstring injuries.

Match facts

  • Reading have won their past two home league matches against Nottingham Forest, last winning three in a row between April 2003 and April 2005.
  • The Reds have scored 14 goals in their past six league games against Reading, more than they managed in the 15 matches prior to this run (12).
  • Kieran Dowell netted a hat-trick for Forest in a 3-2 away victory against Hull last time out; the first Championship hat-trick scored by a Forest player since Henri Lansbury's against Barnsley in November 2016.
  • The Royals have won just one of their past six league games at the Madejski (D2 L3), and have lost each of their past two home league games - they have not lost three in a row at home since April 2016.
  • Forest, meanwhile, have won two of their past four on the road in league competition (L2) - more than they'd managed in their previous 16 away games (W1 D3 L12).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1410042012830
2Wolves1492325151029
3Cardiff148421810828
4Bristol City146622215724
5Leeds147252214823
6Aston Villa146531913623
7Derby136431914522
8Norwich146441416-222
9Preston145631914521
10Ipswich137062219321
11Nottm Forest147072023-321
12Middlesbrough145541712520
13Fulham144731815319
14QPR144641818018
15Millwall144551614217
16Sheff Wed144551717017
17Hull144462623316
18Brentford143742020016
19Barnsley133461619-313
20Reading133371116-512
21Birmingham14338821-1312
22Burton14248727-2010
23Sunderland141671727-109
24Bolton14149825-177
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC