Championship
Leeds19:45Derby
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Derby County

Liam Cooper
Liam Cooper is likely to be replaced by Pontus Jansson
Leeds captain Liam Cooper will miss out because of a dead leg sustained in the defeat by Sheffield United.

Caleb Ekuban (foot) and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (ankle) are unavailable, while Gaetano Berardi and Kalvin Phillips are both suspended.

Derby County have no new injury worries following their win over Norwich City.

But forward Johnny Russell is likely to remain sidelined with the groin injury that forced him to miss the 2-1 victory at Carrow Road.

Match facts

  • Leeds are unbeaten in four home league games against Derby (W2 D2) and won 1-0 last season courtesy of a Chris Wood header.
  • The Rams haven't lost back-to-back league matches against the Whites since August 2004 on the opening day of the 2004/05 Championship season.
  • United have won 23 points from their opening 14 matches - their best points tally at this stage of a season since the 2009/10 League One campaign (33) - a season which saw them achieve promotion.
  • Matej Vydra has won more penalties (2) and netted more spot-kicks (3) than any other player in the Championship so far this season.
  • Derby are unbeaten in six Championship games - a run of three draws followed by three successive victories, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1410042012830
2Wolves1492325151029
3Cardiff148421810828
4Bristol City146622215724
5Leeds147252214823
6Aston Villa146531913623
7Derby136431914522
8Norwich146441416-222
9Preston145631914521
10Ipswich137062219321
11Nottm Forest147072023-321
12Middlesbrough145541712520
13Fulham144731815319
14QPR144641818018
15Millwall144551614217
16Sheff Wed144551717017
17Hull144462623316
18Brentford143742020016
19Barnsley133461619-313
20Reading133371116-512
21Birmingham14338821-1312
22Burton14248727-2010
23Sunderland141671727-109
24Bolton14149825-177
