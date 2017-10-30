Burton Albion v Barnsley
Burton Albion winger Sean Scannell (hip) is a doubt but Jamie Allen is fit despite bruising his ankle in Saturday's home defeat against Ipswich.
Defender John Brayford (hamstring) and Joe Mason (back) are both still out.
Barnsley left-back Zeki Fryers could return after being left out of the squad for the Tykes' draw with Sheffield Wednesday.
Winger Lloyd Isgrove is likely to play again after making his first appearance of the season against the Owls.
Match facts
- Burton have never beaten Barnsley in any competition (D3 L2), with each of the past three meetings ending as draws in league games.
- Both league matches between these sides at the Pirelli Stadium have ended as goalless draws.
- The last time a team's first three home league games against an opponent in the Football League were all goalless draws was in 1988 (Bolton against Scunthorpe), one of only six instances of this occurring.
- Albion have scored fewer goals than any other Championship side (seven) with their seven goals coming from seven different goal scorers.
- Lucas Akins has completed 77% of the dribbles he has attempted so far this season in the Championship (22 attempted, 17 completed). Of the players to have attempted a minimum of 20 dribbles, only Middlesbrough's Adama Traore has completed a higher percentage (81%).