QPR19:45Sheff Utd
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United

Conor Washington
Conor Washington is QPR's joint-top scorer this season with four goals, alongside Matt Smith
Queens Park Rangers centre-back Joel Lynch serves a one-match ban after picking up his fifth caution of the season in the 2-1 win against Wolves.

Defenders Nedum Onuoha (hamstring), Grant Hall and James Perch (both knee) remain sidelined.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is also suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has no new injuries to deal with as his side seek a fourth successive league win.

Match facts

  • QPR have not lost any of their past five home league meetings with the Blades (W2 D3) since a 1-0 defeat in August 2004.
  • Sheffield United did, however, win on their last visit to Loftus Road in January 2015, winning 3-0 in the FA Cup as a League One side when the Hoops were in the Premier League.
  • Billy Sharp scored a hat-trick the last time he faced QPR as a Sheffield United player, netting a treble in August 2008. However, Sharp has only found the net once in his past 12 league games in London, scoring at AFC Wimbledon last September.
  • QPR striker Matt Smith has scored 75% of his league goals with his head this season (3 of 4). In fact, no Championship player has scored more headed goals than Matt Smith so far this term (3 - also Britt Assombalonga).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1410042012830
2Wolves1492325151029
3Cardiff148421810828
4Bristol City146622215724
5Leeds147252214823
6Aston Villa146531913623
7Derby136431914522
8Norwich146441416-222
9Preston145631914521
10Ipswich137062219321
11Nottm Forest147072023-321
12Middlesbrough145541712520
13Fulham144731815319
14QPR144641818018
15Millwall144551614217
16Sheff Wed144551717017
17Hull144462623316
18Brentford143742020016
19Barnsley133461619-313
20Reading133371116-512
21Birmingham14338821-1312
22Burton14248727-2010
23Sunderland141671727-109
24Bolton14149825-177
