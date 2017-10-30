Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United
Queens Park Rangers centre-back Joel Lynch serves a one-match ban after picking up his fifth caution of the season in the 2-1 win against Wolves.
Defenders Nedum Onuoha (hamstring), Grant Hall and James Perch (both knee) remain sidelined.
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is also suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season.
Blades boss Chris Wilder has no new injuries to deal with as his side seek a fourth successive league win.
Match facts
- QPR have not lost any of their past five home league meetings with the Blades (W2 D3) since a 1-0 defeat in August 2004.
- Sheffield United did, however, win on their last visit to Loftus Road in January 2015, winning 3-0 in the FA Cup as a League One side when the Hoops were in the Premier League.
- Billy Sharp scored a hat-trick the last time he faced QPR as a Sheffield United player, netting a treble in August 2008. However, Sharp has only found the net once in his past 12 league games in London, scoring at AFC Wimbledon last September.
- QPR striker Matt Smith has scored 75% of his league goals with his head this season (3 of 4). In fact, no Championship player has scored more headed goals than Matt Smith so far this term (3 - also Britt Assombalonga).