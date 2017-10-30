Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira will miss the visit of second-placed Wolves because of a calf injury.
Full-back Ivo Pinto is a doubt for Daniel Farke's side after picking up a knock to his leg in the Canaries' 2-1 defeat by Derby.
Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss serves a one-game ban after being booked for the fifth time this season at QPR.
Centre-half Willy Boly (hamstring) could feature after being left on the bench at Loftus Road on Saturday.
Match facts
- Norwich have won each of their last four home league matches against Wolves, netting 12 goals in those games.
- Wolves have only won once in their last nine league meetings with the Canaries (three draws, five defeats), a 1-0 win on the opening day of the 2014/15 season.
- Diogo Jota has won eight points for Wolves this season with his seven league goals - only Billy Sharp has won more points for his side (10).
- Angus Gunn has kept seven clean sheets for Norwich in the Championship so far this season, more than any other keeper in the league.
- Leo Bonatini has been directly involved in 12 league goals so far this campaign (eight goals, four assists), three more than any other player in the Championship - he is currently the Championship's joint top scorer (eight - also Bobby Reid and Jarrod Bowen).