Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall
Sheffield Wednesday defender Daniel Pudil (hamstring) will be assessed ahead of the visit of Millwall.
Striker Lucas Joao is pushing for a start having come off the bench in Wednesday's past three league games.
Millwall boss Neil Harris has no new major injury worries following the 0-0 draw at Cardiff on Saturday but will assess his squad for any knocks.
Defender Byron Webster and midfielder Shaun Williams are long-term absentees with serious knee injuries.
Match facts
- The Owls are unbeaten in their last seven league matches against Millwall (W4 D3) since losing 2-1 in September 2005.
- The Lions have only kept two away clean sheets in 21 visits to Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions, most recently a 1-0 win October 2002.
- Sheffield Wednesday haven't lost any of their last 12 matches in all competitions played on Halloween (W6 D6) since a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in 1953. Millwall, meanwhile, have lost each of their last six away matches on Halloween in all competitions, failing to score in each of their last five.
- Excluding play-off matches, Gary Hooper has scored six goals in his four league starts against Millwall.
- Jordon Archer has made 50 saves so far this season in the Championship for Millwall, with a save percentage of 78.1% - Only Aston Villa's Sam Johnstone has a higher save percentage in the Championship (47 saves - 78.3%).