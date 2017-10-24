Everton: Phil Neville interested in manager's job after Ronald Koeman's sacking

Phil Neville made 303 appearances for Everton after joining the club from Manchester United in 2005

Phil Neville is interested in the vacant managerial position at his former club Everton, BBC Sport understands.

The Merseyside club sacked Ronald Koeman on Monday after their loss at Arsenal left them in the Premier League relegation zone.

Ex-England international Neville, 40, made more than 250 appearances for Everton in eight years at the club.

He was previously assistant manager at La Liga side Valencia.

Everton confirmed on Tuesday that Under-23 manager David Unsworth will take temporary charge of the club, starting with Wednesday's Carabou Cup tie against Chelsea.

Neville, a BBC Match of the Day pundit, has previously spoken about his desire to manage a club full-time.

Former Everton captain Neville was reportedly keen to take over at Goodison Park following David Moyes' departure in 2013.

He went on to act as first-team coach at former club Manchester United in 2013 alongside Moyes and Ryan Giggs, before leaving in 2014.

He began his role at Valencia in July 2015 but left the club a year later.

Koeman was sacked after 16 months at the club, with the Toffees having won just two of their nine league games this season.

Giggs has also expressed an interest in the managerial role, while Burnley manager Sean Dyche and former Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti have been linked with the vacancy.