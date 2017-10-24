Aberdeen: Kenny McLean to leave Dons, says Derek McInnes

Kenny McLean intends to leave Pittodrie in the summer, according to Dons boss Derek McInnes

Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean intends to leave the Premiership club, according to Dons boss Derek McInnes.

The 25-year-old, who moved to Pittodrie from St Mirren in 2015, is out of contract in the summer.

"Kenny has indicated he's leaving at the end of the season and I'm grateful he's been upfront," said McInnes.

"Kenny's been hugely influential and will continue to be a key player for the rest of the campaign. He's loving his time here."

McLean was a product of St Mirren's youth system and joined the Dons for a fee in the region of £300,000.

The midfielder has scored two goals this season, the winning goal in the League Cup victory against Hamilton and in the 4-3 league victory against Partick Thistle in August.