Bruno Alves: Rangers defender offered two-match ban by SFA

Bruno Alves (centre) did not face any disciplinary action during Sunday's semi-final

Rangers defender Bruno Alves has been offered a two-match suspension by the Scottish FA's compliance officer following Sunday's loss to Motherwell.

Alves, 35, was involved in a clash with Well's Louis Moult during Rangers' League Cup semi-final loss at Hampden.

However, the SFA's notice of complaint does not specify exactly which incident the alleged offence relates to.

A tribunal date has been set for Thursday - the day after Rangers' next game.

In the event of Rangers rejecting the ban, the Portugal international would be free to face Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Rangers' next two games after the visit of Killie are Hearts, at Murrayfield, and Partick Thistle at home.