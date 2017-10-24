Hibernian: Neil Lennon marvels at near perfect display in win over Hearts

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon saw his side move into the top six with a victory over Hearts

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon said the display in the win over Hearts was the best of his time at the club.

Simon Murray's stunning third-minute strike was enough to seal the 1-0 win at Easter Road, with Lennon describing the performance as "exceptional".

"We were dominant and could have won the game by more," Lennon said.

"The first half was almost perfect; in the second half we cut them open and defended well when we had to. That level of performance was excellent."

Hibs dominated possession for long spells at Easter Road, and might have added to their lead twice through John McGinn and Steven Whittaker.

Lennon would have welcomed the cushion of a second goal, but felt his side were always in control of the derby. The win moved Hibs into the top six, one point and two places clear of their city rivals.

"I would have liked the scoreline to be more comfortable because at 1-0 Hearts were in the game, but we were dominant in all departments," the Hibs boss said. "I've been involved in a lot of derbies and I enjoyed that one as much as any.

"[In a derby] you have to put your foot in, use your body, then be brave enough to get the ball down and play. We did that with a bit of pace and verve as well, and their goalkeeper made a couple of great saves.

"Everyone played well, but some special performances from [Marvin] Bartley, [Dylan] McGeouch and [John] McGinn in midfield. It's been a great night for the supporters, they've waited a long time for that in the league.

"[McGeouch] has had a terrible run with injury problems, he's been to see a specialist who seems to have sorted him out. Now we're getting a run of games out of him and we're seeing his talent. I thought he was magnificent. He's as good as anyone in the country at the moment."

Hearts manager Craig Levein felt his side never secured a foothold in the game, and admitted that some of his selection decisions backfired.

With Arnaud Djoum and Don Cowie unavailable, Levein selected defender Rafal Grzelak in midfield, but replaced him at half-time with 16-year-old Harry Cochrane.

"It was very bitty and we didn't get going at all. We were better in the second half but I didn't feel we did ourselves justice," Levein said.

"We didn't do anything - wide, midfield, up front. We didn't get started and that was a problem for us. I'll be grateful when I get one or two players back from injury; that will help us.

"It's not an excuse, because we should have played better. I'm disappointed for our supporters, they came here with expectations, as they always do. I would have liked to see us do more in possession, that was the biggest disappointment for me.

"I got commitment and effort, it was being willing to take the ball and pass it. We didn't get going on that front, and that's to do with lacking a bit of confidence. I put Rafal Grzelak into midfield, and I don't think that's his best position and that didn't work either."