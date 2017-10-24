Pedro Martinez Losa: Arsenal Women manager set to leave after three years

Arsenal Women manager Pedro Martinez Losa is set to leave after three years in charge of the Women's Super League One club, BBC Sport understands.

Spaniard Losa, 41, who arrived in September 2014, oversaw the Gunners' 2016 Women's FA Cup triumph and won the 2015 WSL Continental Cup (League Cup).

Arsenal, sixth in the WSL 1 table, have picked up four points from their first three games of the 2017-18 season.

They also finished third, and unbeaten, in the eight-game Spring Series.

More to follow.

