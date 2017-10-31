Birmingham City v Brentford

Summer signing Jota missed a great chance to open his Blues account in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Villa

Birmingham City have lost striker Isaac Vassell with a ruptured knee ligament.

Along with fellow ex-Brentford players Maxime Colin and Harlee Dean, Blues' fit-again Spanish midfielder Jota is in contention to face their former club.

Brentford will assess midfielder Nico Yennaris after he suffered a concussion in Saturday's 3-2 win at Preston.

Lewis Macleod and Alan Judge are edging closer to returning after long-term knee injuries but Rico Henry (knee) is set to miss the rest of the season.

Having so far picked up four points from his three games in charge, Steve Cotterill's Blues are 21st, two points above the drop zone - four behind 18th-place Brentford.

Cotterill was last in direct opposition to Brentford boss Dean Smith in the 2014-15 season when his Bristol City side beat Smith's Walsall at Wembley in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy final, before thrashing the Saddlers 8-2 on the final day of the League One season.

