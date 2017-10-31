Birmingham City v Brentford

Championship
Summer signing Jota missed a great chance to open his Blues goals account in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa
Click here for live text coverage on Wednesday 19:15-22:00 GMT

Birmingham City have lost striker Isaac Vassell with a ruptured knee ligament.

Along with fellow ex-Brentford players Maxime Colin and Harlee Dean, Blues' fit-again Spanish midfielder Jota is in contention to face their former club.

Brentford will assess midfielder Nico Yennaris after he suffered a concussion in Saturday's 3-2 win at Preston.

Lewis Macleod and Alan Judge are edging closer to returning after long-term knee injuries but Rico Henry (knee) is set to miss the rest of the season.

Having so far picked up four points from his three games in charge, Steve Cotterill's Blues are 21st, two points above the drop zone - four behind 18th-place Brentford.

Cotterill was last in direct opposition to Brentford boss Dean Smith in the 2014-15 season when his Bristol City side beat Smith's Walsall at Wembley in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy final, before thrashing the Saddlers 8-2 on the final day of the League One season.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have won seven of their last nine league matches against the Bees, although that one defeat came when they last met in January.
  • The Bees have not kept a clean sheet in 16 games against Blues in all competitions, since Graham Benstead kept one in December 1990.
  • No Championship side has dropped more points from winning positions than Brentford (14).
  • Birmingham have scored the joint fewest number of home goals in the Championship so far this season (five, along with Reading and Sunderland) - but no side has kept more than Blues' four home clean sheets.
  • Brentford are unbeaten in their last three away games, netting eight goals in that run. This follows a run of seven games on the road without a win in the Championship.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1410042012830
2Wolves1492325151029
3Cardiff148421810828
4Bristol City146622215724
5Leeds147252214823
6Aston Villa146531913623
7Derby136431914522
8Norwich146441416-222
9Preston145631914521
10Ipswich137062219321
11Nottm Forest147072023-321
12Middlesbrough145541712520
13Fulham144731815319
14QPR144641818018
15Millwall144551614217
16Sheff Wed144551717017
17Hull144462623316
18Brentford143742020016
19Barnsley133461619-313
20Reading133371116-512
21Birmingham14338821-1312
22Burton14248727-2010
23Sunderland141671727-109
24Bolton14149825-177
View full Championship table

