Philip Billing: Huddersfield Town midfielder ruled out for 12 weeks

Philip Billing had to go off in the 60th minute of Huddersfield's defeat at Swansea

Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery.

The 21-year-old suffered the injury in the Terriers' 2-0 defeat at Swansea earlier this month.

The Denmark under-21 international has scored once in nine appearances for the Terriers this season.

"The focus now is to help him return fitter and stronger than before, so he is ready to help us for the rest of the season," boss David Wagner said.