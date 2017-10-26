Sean Dyche: Burnley manager has had 'no contact' with Everton

Media playback is not supported on this device Was this Dyche's plan to deflect job speculation?

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he has had "no contact" from Everton over their vacant managerial position.

Ronald Koeman was dismissed by the Toffees on Monday and Dyche has been linked the role.

The 46-year-old, who will celebrate five years at Turf Moor when his side welcome Newcastle on Monday, says he remains flattered by the speculation.

"The reality of the job when it's going well is you're likely to have some form of interest," Dyche told BBC Sport.

"I mentioned last week different links with different clubs have come around, but they are others people's stories, not mine.

"They are out of my hands. In the short to medium term I am going to continue working hard as I have done."

Dyche, who succeeded Eddie Howe at Burnley in October 2012, was also rumoured to be a target of Leicester following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare.

The Foxes appointed former Southampton manager Claude Puel on Wednesday.

Speaking at his media conference on Thursday, Dyche added: "The three things that can happen are still the same; either people want me out, there is club contact and you move on, or you have enough and you walk off.

"I doubt that is going to be happen, but very rarely is football a forever story. Usually at some point things change."