BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup final: Who are the England stars of the future?

Who are the stars of England's U17 World Cup side?

BBC Sport profile four of the stars of England's run to the final of the Under-17 World Cup, where they face European champions Spain in Saturday's final in Kolkata, India.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Brazil 1-3 England

Watch England v Spain in the Under-17 World Cup final, Saturday 28 October, 15:20 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories