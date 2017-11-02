Hyde United v Milton Keynes Dons

Hyde's average league crowd is 328, but the FA Cup first-round tie against MK Dons is a 3,500 sellout

FA Cup first round: Hyde United v MK Dons Venue: Ewen Fields Date: Friday, 3 November Kick-off: 19:55 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two & the BBC Sport app from 19:30 GMT, score updates on BBC Radio 5 live and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website.

MK Dons manager Robbie Neilson is expecting a "professional" performance in his side's FA Cup first-round tie against non-league side Hyde United.

The Dons, 16th in League One and winless in five, face Hyde who are in the eighth tier of English football.

"They look for the smaller teams getting an opportunity to play against the bigger teams, but we are going to remain professional," said Neilson.

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Two and online (kick-off 19:55 GMT).

Ricky Hatton's view This area hasn't had much to shout about. It's great people are now talking about Hyde United

Hyde are unbeaten in 20 Northern Premier League Division One North games and came through the preliminary rounds to reach this stage for the first time since 1994.

The game will be played on an artificial 4G pitch, with a 3,500-sellout crowd expected at Ewen Fields.

Neilson added: "They [Hyde] are probably the reason the game is on TV and we have to accept that - this is part and parcel of the FA Cup."