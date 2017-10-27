Daniel Batty: Halifax Town sign Hull City midfielder on loan

Daniel Batty is under contract at Hull until the end of the 2018-19 season

National League side Halifax Town have signed Hull City midfielder Daniel Batty on a month-long loan deal.

Hull academy graduate Batty made his debut for City in their 2-0 defeat by Doncaster in the EFL Cup second round in August.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a league appearance for Leonid Slutsky's Championship club.

He will be in Halifax's squad when the Shaymen travel to face Tranmere Rovers on 28 October.