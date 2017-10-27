Graeme Murty insists the Rangers manager's job is still a huge draw

Graeme Murty was also in interim charge of Rangers following Mark Warburton's departure in February

Interim boss Graeme Murty says the manager's post at Rangers remains one of British football's biggest jobs.

Murty is once again in charge of first-team matters at Ibrox following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha on Thursday.

And despite the turmoil surrounding Rangers at times in recent years, Murty believes the vacant position will attract plenty of interest.

"Whoever gets this job is a very fortunate guy - it's one of the stellar jobs in British football," he said.

Murty, who was also put in interim charge at Ibrox following the departure of Mark Warburton in February, admits he has yet to decide if he would like to be considered for the post on a permanent basis.

"I haven't ruled it out yet but I'm far more concerned with making sure the team get what they need for tomorrow," he said before Saturday's meeting with Hearts at Murrayfield. "I'll think about my personal circumstances in the future, when I get a moment to catch a breath."

When asked if he felt more comfortable in the job this time around, Murty replied: "No, not at all. Being comfortable in this seat is a massive misnomer because you should always feel on edge as you should be looking to move the club forward.

"I'm possibly a little more relaxed in this part of it [dealing with media] but I will always be striving to push the club and players forward."

Murty put the Rangers players through their paces on Friday

Rangers take on Hearts on Premiership duty on Saturday lunchtime and that is the primary focus for Murty, who revealed Caixinha was "open, honest and dignified" with him and wished him good luck in the job.

"There's not a lot of time but we need to make sure the players are content and happy and ready to go," he added. "My sole focus is to make sure the team that goes out tomorrow give a good account of themselves.

"They are a little unsure of themselves, perhaps, because there's uncertainty around when these things happen. But they are professional athletes and they know they are going to be judged on their performance.

"There are people going to be looking at them and judging them, so they need to make sure they step up.

"It's about the players, it's not about me, or Pedro. It's about Rangers Football Club moving forward and the players have a big part to play.

"From what I saw today, the players are itching to go and play."