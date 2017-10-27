Scottish FA to hear Murrayfield pitch for internationals and cup finals

Hearts took on Aberdeen at Murrayfield earlier this season

Scottish Rugby is to make a presentation to the Scottish FA proposing Murrayfield for international football matches and cup finals.

The current SFA deal with Hampden ends at the conclusion of Euro 2020.

The football body has been canvassing Scottish clubs to gather views before a final decision is made about where games should be played.

The media will be briefed about Scottish Rugby's presentation at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The briefing will take place prior to Hearts' meeting with Rangers at the stadium in the west end of Edinburgh.

Hearts are playing their 'home' league fixtures at Murrayfield while Tynecastle is being renovated.

Murrayfield currently hosts Scotland rugby internationals and selected Edinburgh matches, with the capital side also hosting games at Myreside.

Celtic played two European matches at Murrayfield in 2014 while Celtic Park was in use for the Commonwealth Games.

Hampden, on Glasgow's south side, has hosted Scotland football internationals since 1906 and is the home ground of Scottish League One club Queen's Park.