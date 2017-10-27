Tranmere Rovers sign wingers Larnell Cole and Devarn Green

Larnell Cole (centre) spent the 2014-15 season on loan Shrewsbury, where he played under Tranmere manager Micky Mellon

Tranmere Rovers have signed wingers Larnell Cole and Devarn Green.

Former Manchester United trainee Cole, 24, joins on a deal until January 2018 after leaving Fulham in the summer.

Green, 21, arrives from Stourbridge for an undisclosed fee, having previously played for Burton and Blackburn.

"We've been looking for players who can isolate people, give us a bit of width because we want to play with width and create more chances for the front players," manager Micky Mellon said.

Both players could make their debuts in Tranmere's National League game against Halifax on Saturday.

