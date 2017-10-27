Pedro Caixinha: Celtic's Brendan Rodgers' empathy for Caixinha after Ibrox exit

Brendan Rodgers (left) empathises with Pedro Caixinha over his short Rangers tenure

Pedro Caixinha's sacking by Rangers is an example of the limited time managers have to prove themselves, according to Celtic's Brendan Rodgers.

The Portuguese, 46, was dismissed by the Ibrox club after just seven months in charge.

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes Caixinha's successor should have an affinity with the club.

Rodgers says that worked for him but stresses it can be a problem if a boss becomes too emotionally involved.

Caixinha, 46, won 14 of his 26 games, and left the club with Rangers sitting fourth in the Premiership table.

Coach Graeme Murty takes over on an interim basis, as he did before Caixinha's appointment in March.

