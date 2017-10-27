Rangers: Former Ibrox boss Alex McLeish says club have 'got my number'

Media playback is not supported on this device Rangers know where I am - McLeish

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish says he has not applied for the vacant manager's position at Ibrox but added the club have "got my number".

McLeish, 58, led Rangers to two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups between 2001 and 2006.

He is looking to return to management after leaving Egyptian club Zamalek after only 65 days in May 2016.

"They know where I am," McLeish told BBC Radio 5 live when asked if he had applied for the Rangers job.

Rangers, fourth in the Scottish Premiership - eight points behind leaders Celtic - sacked manager Pedro Caixinha after seven months in charge on Thursday.

"It's a huge club and they're not in a good situation and haven't been for a few years now," added former Scotland boss McLeish.

"But they're back in the Premiership which first and foremost they have to start winning. They are a unique team along with Celtic."

Earlier on Friday, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes played down speculation linking him with Rangers.

"I've never been drawn on any speculation in the past, and I won't change that now," said the former Rangers midfielder.