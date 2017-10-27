Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nice 0.
Paris Saint Germain 3-0 Nice
-
- From the section European Football
Edinson Cavani scored twice as Paris St-Germain overcame the absence of Neymar to beat Nice and open up a seven-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.
Uruguay forward Cavani twice found the net in the opening 31 minutes to take his tally for the season to 11 goals in 10 league games.
PSG were without £200m world record signing Neymar who was suspended after being sent off against Marseille.
The hosts, who are unbeaten, added a third when Dante scored an own goal.
Former Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria assisted both of Cavani's goals.
Nice finished third in Ligue 1 last season, yet this was their seventh defeat in 11 matches this season.
Lucien Favre's side are just one point above the relegation zone having played more games than their rivals.
PSG's next match is at home to Anderlecht in the Champions League on Tuesday (19:45 GMT). Unai Emery's side are top of Group B - which also includes Bayern Munich and Celtic - with three wins out of three.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani Alves
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 6Verratti
- 25RabiotSubstituted forLo Celsoat 66'minutes
- 23Draxler
- 11Di María
- 9CavaniSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 85'minutes
- 29MbappeSubstituted forPastoreat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 5Marquinhos
- 7Lucas Moura
- 12Meunier
- 18Lo Celso
- 24Nkunku
- 27Pastore
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 31Dante
- 20Le Marchand
- 24Jallet
- 22Lusamba
- 21MendySubstituted forTamezeat 66'minutes
- 8Lees-MelouSubstituted forSaint-Maximinat 78'minutesSubstituted forat 85'minutes
- 15Burner
- 10Sneijder
- 9BalotelliSubstituted forPléaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Souquet
- 5Tameze
- 7Saint-Maximin
- 14Pléa
- 18Walter
- 26Koziello
- 30Cardinale
- Referee:
- Tony Chapron
- Attendance:
- 47,224
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nice 0.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Javier Pastore is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Walter Benítez.
Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Attempt missed. Maxime Le Marchand (Nice) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wesley Sneijder with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Alassane Pléa (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Arnaud Lusamba.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Alassane Pléa (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Javier Pastore.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Arnaud Lusamba.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Lucas Moura replaces Edinson Cavani.
Allan Saint-Maximin went off injured after Nice had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Kylian Mbappe.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Allan Saint-Maximin replaces Pierre Lees-Melou.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).
Adrien Tameze (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Marlon Santos (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alassane Pléa (Nice).
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Arnaud Lusamba (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alassane Pléa (Nice).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Alassane Pléa replaces Mario Balotelli.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappe tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Adrien Tameze replaces Nampalys Mendy.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.