Paris Saint Germain 3-0 Nice

Edinson Cavani has scored 11 goals in 10 Ligue 1 appearances this season

Edinson Cavani scored twice as Paris St-Germain overcame the absence of Neymar to beat Nice and open up a seven-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Uruguay forward Cavani twice found the net in the opening 31 minutes to take his tally for the season to 11 goals in 10 league games.

PSG were without £200m world record signing Neymar who was suspended after being sent off against Marseille.

The hosts, who are unbeaten, added a third when Dante scored an own goal.

Former Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria assisted both of Cavani's goals.

Nice finished third in Ligue 1 last season, yet this was their seventh defeat in 11 matches this season.

Lucien Favre's side are just one point above the relegation zone having played more games than their rivals.

PSG's next match is at home to Anderlecht in the Champions League on Tuesday (19:45 GMT). Unai Emery's side are top of Group B - which also includes Bayern Munich and Celtic - with three wins out of three.