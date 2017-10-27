Alex McLeish says he is open to a return to Ibrox to manage former club Rangers - 11 years after leaving the club.

The 58-year-old led Rangers to two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups between 2001 and 2006 and has been suggested as a successor to Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked on Thursday.

"Would I go back? Well, they know where I am, they’ve got my number. I haven’t applied for the job but I’ve been there before, it’s a huge club, and they’re not in a good situation, and haven’t been for a few years now."

This clip first appeared on 5 live Sport, on Friday 27 October 2017.