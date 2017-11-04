Stevenage v Nantwich Town
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Watch highlights of all 16 FA People's Cup finals that took place in Birmingham.
Arsenal fan Abdi has the perfect day at the FA People's Cup finals, as his team Filthy Fellas win the higher education category to claim tickets to the FA Cup final.
Football Focus presenter Dan Walker and pundit Dean Saunders analyse some of the best goals from the 2017 FA People's Cup finals.
Watch the top 10 magic moments from the 2017 FA People's Cup finals including an epic penalty shootout, incredible skills and a very supportive dad.
Only just heard about the biggest five-a-side tournament in the country? Don't miss out again!
Learn more about the FA People's Cup, and set a reminder to enter next year!
Watch a stunning solo goal from one of the men playing in the Adult Males category of the 2017 FA People's Cup first round.