Newport County v Walsall

Dan Butler (right) joined Newport County from Torquay United in 2016

Defender Dan Butler is available for Newport County's FA Cup first-round clash with Walsall at Rodney Parade.

Butler was sent off in the 3-0 defeat at Notts County last weekend but the Exiles successfully appealed against the dismissal and his three-game suspension has been withdrawn.

David Pipe (illness) and Mark O'Brien (foot) could return and Joss Labadie (hamstring) is rated 50/50.

Walsall are without the suspended James Wilson for the televised FA Cup game.

The on-loan Sheffield United defender will sit out the match after collecting his fifth booking of the season in the 1-0 defeat to Southend.

Florent Cuvelier may return after missing the loss to the Shrimpers with a minor injury.