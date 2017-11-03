Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers

Daryl Murphy is congratulated after scoring the winner against Middlesbrough - one of six goals he has scored in 13 games for Forest this season

Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy is fit after a hamstring injury that saw him miss the loss against Reading.

Left-back Armand Traore, who was not selected against the Royals despite returning to fitness, is fit but fellow defender Danny Fox has been ruled out with an unspecified issue.

QPR have defender Joel Lynch available after suspension.

But Nedum Onuoha (hamstring), James Perch and Grant Hall (both knee) are set to miss out again.

SAM's prediction Home win 42% Draw 27% Away win 31%

