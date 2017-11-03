Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Football
Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy is fit after a hamstring injury that saw him miss the loss against Reading.
Left-back Armand Traore, who was not selected against the Royals despite returning to fitness, is fit but fellow defender Danny Fox has been ruled out with an unspecified issue.
QPR have defender Joel Lynch available after suspension.
But Nedum Onuoha (hamstring), James Perch and Grant Hall (both knee) are set to miss out again.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 42%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 31%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have never lost a home match against QPR in any competition, a run of 33 matches stretching back to their first meeting in January 1934 (W19 D14).
- Should QPR fail to win, they will set a new Football League record for most away matches played at a single club without winning - they have currently played 28 games, a joint-record with Grimsby Town who failed to win in 28 games at Blackburn Rovers.
- Kieran Dowell has been involved in five goals in his past four Championship starts (four goals, one assist).
- Against Hull, Dowell - aged 20 years and 18 days - became the youngest away Championship hat-trick scorer since Jonjo Shelvey scored a treble at Elland Road against Leeds in November 2011 aged 19 years and 248 days.
- Ian Holloway hasn't lost any of his past six managerial visits to the City Ground (W4 D2).
- The Hoops have picked up five points in their past 14 away Championship matches (W0 D5 L9).