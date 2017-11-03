Championship
Nottm Forest15:00QPR
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers

Nottingham Forest players celebrate a Daryl Murphy goal
Daryl Murphy is congratulated after scoring the winner against Middlesbrough - one of six goals he has scored in 13 games for Forest this season
Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy is fit after a hamstring injury that saw him miss the loss against Reading.

Left-back Armand Traore, who was not selected against the Royals despite returning to fitness, is fit but fellow defender Danny Fox has been ruled out with an unspecified issue.

QPR have defender Joel Lynch available after suspension.

But Nedum Onuoha (hamstring), James Perch and Grant Hall (both knee) are set to miss out again.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have never lost a home match against QPR in any competition, a run of 33 matches stretching back to their first meeting in January 1934 (W19 D14).
  • Should QPR fail to win, they will set a new Football League record for most away matches played at a single club without winning - they have currently played 28 games, a joint-record with Grimsby Town who failed to win in 28 games at Blackburn Rovers.
  • Kieran Dowell has been involved in five goals in his past four Championship starts (four goals, one assist).
  • Against Hull, Dowell - aged 20 years and 18 days - became the youngest away Championship hat-trick scorer since Jonjo Shelvey scored a treble at Elland Road against Leeds in November 2011 aged 19 years and 248 days.
  • Ian Holloway hasn't lost any of his past six managerial visits to the City Ground (W4 D2).
  • The Hoops have picked up five points in their past 14 away Championship matches (W0 D5 L9).

Saturday 4th November 2017

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves15102327151232
2Cardiff1594221111031
3Sheff Utd1510052013730
4Bristol City157622415927
5Aston Villa157532113826
6Derby147432115625
7Leeds157262316723
8Middlesbrough156542013723
9Norwich156451418-422
10Preston155641916321
11Ipswich147072322121
12QPR155641918121
13Nottm Forest157082126-521
14Sheff Wed155551918120
15Brentford154742220219
16Fulham154741817119
17Millwall154561716117
18Hull154472726116
19Barnsley144462021-116
20Reading144371417-315
21Birmingham15339823-1512
22Sunderland151772030-1010
23Burton15249931-2210
24Bolton151591128-178
