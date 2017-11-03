Bolton Wanderers v Norwich City

Nelson Oliveira has scored six goals in 12 appearances for Norwich this season

Bolton will check on the fitness of Andrew Taylor, Filipe Morais and Adam Le Fondre ahead of their game against Daniel Farke's Norwich on Saturday.

Taylor is struggling with a back issue, Morais has a stomach problem and Le Fondre has picked up a calf injury.

Norwich forward Nelson Oliveira remains a doubt due to a calf problem which saw him miss their defeat by Wolves.

Defender Christoph Zimmermann may start following illness after coming off the bench in the 2-0 defeat.

SAM's prediction Home win 23% Draw 25% Away win 52%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts