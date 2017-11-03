Bolton Wanderers v Norwich City
Bolton will check on the fitness of Andrew Taylor, Filipe Morais and Adam Le Fondre ahead of their game against Daniel Farke's Norwich on Saturday.
Taylor is struggling with a back issue, Morais has a stomach problem and Le Fondre has picked up a calf injury.
Norwich forward Nelson Oliveira remains a doubt due to a calf problem which saw him miss their defeat by Wolves.
Defender Christoph Zimmermann may start following illness after coming off the bench in the 2-0 defeat.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 23%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 52%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Bolton have lost their last four league matches against Norwich, doing so in the 2011/12 and 2014/15 seasons.
- The Canaries have won their last two league visits to Bolton - they had won just two of their previous 17 games there.
- Sammy Ameobi has scored three goals in his last four league matches, as many as he managed in his previous 71 league games.
- Norwich haven't won an away league match in November since beating Nottingham Forest in November 2008, a winless run of 15 matches (D6 L9).
- Following a run of eight consecutive league defeats, Bolton are unbeaten in their last four - though the last three have ended level (W1).
- The Canaries, who've won their last four away league games, haven't won five in a row since November 1988.